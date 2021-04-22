10,000 Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM) Acquired by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,504,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,103,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,046,943 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $597,509,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in General Motors by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,317,623 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $524,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of General Motors by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,870 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $371,090,000 after acquiring an additional 352,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003,983 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $291,646,000 after buying an additional 1,571,338 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,551.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura upgraded shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

GM traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,182,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a one year low of $20.12 and a one year high of $63.44. The firm has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.32.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

