100,000 Shares in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Purchased by Syquant Capital Sas

Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CRH Medical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CRH Medical by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,069,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 40,441 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CRH Medical by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,609,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after acquiring an additional 95,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in CRH Medical by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,348,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,508 shares during the last quarter. 40.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bloom Burton cut CRH Medical to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut CRH Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet raised CRH Medical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CRH Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut CRH Medical to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CRH Medical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM remained flat at $$3.99 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1,757,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,607. CRH Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $1.66 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.76 million, a P/E ratio of -66.50 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. CRH Medical had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CRH Medical Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

About CRH Medical

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

