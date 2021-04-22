107,016 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Acquired by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 107,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,493,000. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.5% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PG. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG opened at $136.85 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 3,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $399,068.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $227,769.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 534,675 shares of company stock worth $68,687,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

