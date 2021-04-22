1,100 Shares in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Acquired by Financial Planning & Information Services Inc.

Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 104,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period.

Shares of VV stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.38. 1,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,491. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $195.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $186.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

