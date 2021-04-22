1,187 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Bought by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Separately, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter worth $1,796,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XYLD opened at $47.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.54. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $39.50 and a 1 year high of $48.79.

