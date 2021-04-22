14,353 Shares in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 485.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in SpartanNash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPTN. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SPTN stock opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.88. SpartanNash has a 12 month low of $15.75 and a 12 month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $738.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. On average, research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.