$157.40 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will report $157.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.50 million and the lowest is $157.30 million. Photronics reported sales of $142.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $650.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $152.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.05 million.

PLAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Photronics stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,706. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $11.67. The company has a market cap of $773.30 million, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $13.56.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total transaction of $123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,699.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

