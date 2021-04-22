$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $17.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. 7,177,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

