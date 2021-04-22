$2.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report $2.03 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.59 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $4.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.77 billion to $17.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $19.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.74 billion to $22.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.24.

In other Southwest Airlines news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $214,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO De Ven Michael G. Van sold 32,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,823,183.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 262,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,705,603.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,340. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2,108.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

LUV stock traded up $2.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.04. 7,177,892 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,763,796. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.68. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $22.47 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southwest Airlines (LUV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.