2,000 Shares in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Acquired by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSF. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 297,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after acquiring an additional 18,883 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:PSF opened at $29.17 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.99. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

About Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.