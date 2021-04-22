$221.65 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report sales of $221.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.00 million and the lowest is $190.15 million. DraftKings reported sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 150.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full-year sales of $997.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.00 million to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $3.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.78. 11,977,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,159,665. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.23. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DraftKings by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in DraftKings by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,735,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,808,000 after acquiring an additional 901,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,929,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,828,000 after acquiring an additional 656,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

