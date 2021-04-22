22,267 Shares in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,618,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $220,710,000 after buying an additional 800,706 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth $159,114,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in NetApp by 515.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $151,475,000 after buying an additional 1,915,276 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,665,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,552,601 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $102,845,000 after purchasing an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTAP. Daiwa Capital Markets raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research raised NetApp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Cowen raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.60.

Shares of NTAP opened at $75.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.26 and a 12 month high of $78.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.72.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

