$244.70 Million in Sales Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) to announce $244.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $244.39 million and the highest is $245.00 million. Extreme Networks posted sales of $209.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year sales of $975.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.60 million to $978.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EXTR shares. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,031 shares of company stock worth $981,431. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,683,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $5,389,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXTR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,591. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

