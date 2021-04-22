2,631 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Bought by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 333.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1,303.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,858. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.11 and a twelve month high of $83.56.

