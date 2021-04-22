$266.60 Million in Sales Expected for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to announce $266.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $255.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $282.44 million. Exelixis posted sales of $226.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXEL. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.70.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $1,435,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 45,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $970,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis stock opened at $24.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.86. Exelixis has a one year low of $18.18 and a one year high of $27.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

