2,835 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Bought by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Sabal Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 107.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.2% in the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 132.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $235.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $152.34 and a 52-week high of $236.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

