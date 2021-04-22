3,545 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Bought by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,110 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 968,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,639,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,376,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total transaction of $54,631,497.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.79.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.01. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.77 and a 12 month high of $60.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 51.01%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

