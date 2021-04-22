3,725 Shares in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DNMR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Danimer Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $588,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

DNMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danimer Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Danimer Scientific from $49.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE DNMR opened at $25.00 on Thursday. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $66.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.60.

Danimer Scientific Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

