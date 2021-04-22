3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Purchased by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 9.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMM shares. Bank of America cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.82.

NYSE:MMM traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $201.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,719,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.83 and its 200 day moving average is $176.55. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $201.50. The stock has a market cap of $116.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

See Also: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.