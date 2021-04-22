$4.30 EPS Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will post $4.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $4.96. Charter Communications posted earnings of $1.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 119.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full-year earnings of $19.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.24 to $22.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $27.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $31.51. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Charter Communications.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective (down previously from $742.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.39.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $652.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $625.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $630.88. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $485.01 and a 52 week high of $681.71.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

