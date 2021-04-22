$44.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) will post $44.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.87 million and the highest is $69.40 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors reported sales of $191.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 76.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will report full-year sales of $412.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $282.74 million to $519.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $757.29 million, with estimates ranging from $662.84 million to $819.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunstone Hotel Investors.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 64.37%. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million.

SHO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

SHO opened at $12.60 on Thursday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.96.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter worth $60,468,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $57,420,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $30,867,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,311,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,794,000 after buying an additional 2,437,918 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter worth $20,776,000. 99.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunstone Hotel Investors (SHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.