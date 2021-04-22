$5.48 EPS Expected for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) will post $5.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Northrop Grumman’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.64 and the lowest is $5.24. Northrop Grumman reported earnings per share of $5.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will report full year earnings of $23.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.25 to $24.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $25.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.10 to $27.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northrop Grumman.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock worth $4,294,598 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,887 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $1,731,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 17.7% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth $1,556,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 5,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $344.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,735. The company has a market cap of $55.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $319.95 and a 200-day moving average of $306.63. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $282.88 and a 52 week high of $352.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

