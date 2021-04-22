572 Shares in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Purchased by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 322,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,385 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,563,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,246,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 626,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,168,000 after buying an additional 155,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of HELE opened at $230.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.02. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $134.23 and a 52-week high of $265.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.