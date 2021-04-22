57,786 Shares in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 57,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000. Canal Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 30,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 38,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the 4th quarter valued at $248,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.73. 225,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,003,038. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.50. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

