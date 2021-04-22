6,195 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Purchased by Citadel Investment Advisory Inc.

Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7,461.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 37.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. 93,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,445,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.94. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.55 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KDP. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment offers Keurig single serve brewers and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

