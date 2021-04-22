$650,000.00 in Sales Expected for Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX) will announce sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $300,000.00 to $1.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $31.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.05 million to $40.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $99.84 million, with estimates ranging from $87.75 million to $108.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

AGRX stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. The stock had a trading volume of 624,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.32. Agile Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, CFO Dennis Reilly acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.05 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,427.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 72,500 shares of company stock worth $147,573 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Agile Therapeutics by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,568,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,725 shares in the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,722,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $595,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 254.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,247 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 121,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agile Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

