$657.32 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will report sales of $657.32 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Twenty One analysts have issued estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $562.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $720.49 million. Take-Two Interactive Software posted sales of $729.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $4.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, February 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.08.

In related news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total value of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $178.49. The stock had a trading volume of 30,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,813. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.73 and its 200 day moving average is $183.00. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $118.01 and a fifty-two week high of $214.91. The stock has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.