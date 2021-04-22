$70.35 Million in Sales Expected for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will report sales of $70.35 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $69.70 million and the highest is $72.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $282.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $289.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $302.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $322.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLAR. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

In other news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $440,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,650,341.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 413.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,759. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $555.20 million, a PE ratio of 50.91 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 52 week low of $8.21 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.39%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

