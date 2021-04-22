7,800 Shares in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ocugen by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ocugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. 8.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ocugen alerts:

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OCGN. HC Wainwright raised Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ocugen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.04.

In other Ocugen news, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.