$781.98 Million in Sales Expected for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) will post $781.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $749.40 million to $813.00 million. ResMed reported sales of $769.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year sales of $3.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.05 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald R. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $800,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,427.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,332 shares of company stock worth $4,803,181 over the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 118,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in ResMed by 74.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter valued at about $973,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in ResMed by 25.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $208.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed has a fifty-two week low of $149.16 and a fifty-two week high of $224.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

