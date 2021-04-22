7,868 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 415,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,928,000 after buying an additional 215,170 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,325,000 after buying an additional 208,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,357,000. 98.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joao Carlos Brega sold 6,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.23, for a total transaction of $1,306,119.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,521.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shengpo Wu sold 12,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,630,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,556 shares of company stock worth $12,450,654 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.29.

Shares of WHR opened at $234.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $97.17 and a one year high of $240.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $2.20. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

