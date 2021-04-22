8,516 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Bought by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 29.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 46,056 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,814,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 17,578 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $75.53 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.68 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.08.

