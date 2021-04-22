$95.17 Million in Sales Expected for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post $95.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.40 million and the lowest is $95.00 million. Qualys posted sales of $86.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $400.68 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $402.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $447.19 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $454.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lowered Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qualys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.80.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $718,025.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 226,883 shares in the company, valued at $29,619,575.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,436,834.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,271 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,927 in the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 493,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,181,000 after buying an additional 207,285 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Qualys by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,675 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Qualys by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 674,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,254,000 after purchasing an additional 107,752 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 44,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

QLYS traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.48. 339,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,593. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.83 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $148.84.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

