9,861 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Bought by Lion Street Advisors LLC

Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,861 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Cleveland-Cliffs comprises 4.8% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 947.8% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 15,000,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 13,568,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter worth $65,657,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,818,403 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,036,000 after purchasing an additional 105,547 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at $30,833,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,354,255 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.54. The stock had a trading volume of 495,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,623,531. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of -60.04 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.63 and a 12 month high of $20.87.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The mining company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 322.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

In related news, CFO Keith Koci purchased 15,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $201,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,824,943.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

