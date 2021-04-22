Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report $10.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.51 billion and the highest is $11.02 billion. Abbott Laboratories reported sales of $7.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will report full-year sales of $42.37 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $42.03 billion to $43.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $42.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $41.06 billion to $44.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abbott Laboratories.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $70,798.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,036,025.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock valued at $3,366,543. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 7,608 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT traded up $2.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $122.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,813,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,280,304. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $86.16 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

