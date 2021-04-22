Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Abbott Laboratories’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

ABT has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $122.60 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $86.16 and a 1-year high of $128.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.81 and a 200-day moving average of $114.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.87, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,495 shares in the company, valued at $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,476 shares of company stock worth $3,366,543 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,687,412 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,922,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,343 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,322,955 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,334,649,000 after buying an additional 572,841 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,057,853 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,196,135,000 after purchasing an additional 229,413 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,139,806 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,986,127,000 after buying an additional 3,058,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,881,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

