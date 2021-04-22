Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON AEMC opened at GBX 708.34 ($9.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of £325.59 million and a P/E ratio of -306.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 697.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 678.80. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 465.47 ($6.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 775 ($10.13).
Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Profile
Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.