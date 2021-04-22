Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (AEMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 27th

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited (LON:AEMC) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.75 ($0.08) per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON AEMC opened at GBX 708.34 ($9.25) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09. The company has a market cap of £325.59 million and a P/E ratio of -306.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 697.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 678.80. Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment has a 12-month low of GBX 465.47 ($6.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 775 ($10.13).

Get Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment alerts:

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Company Limited is a close-ended equity fund of funds launched and managed by Aberdeen Emerging Capital Limited. The fund invests both directly and through other funds in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe, with a focus on Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Emerging Markets Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.