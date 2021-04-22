Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Acadian Timber (OTCMKTS:ACAZF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ACAZF opened at $15.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22. Acadian Timber has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $16.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.9135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Acadian Timber’s previous dividend of $0.87. This represents a dividend yield of 6.04%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates through two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages approximately 1.1 million acres of freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to approximately 1.3 million acres of Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

