Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF) Shares Down 2.7%

Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)’s stock price was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.96 and last traded at $49.30. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

About Accell Group (OTCMKTS:ACGPF)

Accell Group N.V. designs, develops, produces, markets, and markets bicycles, and bicycle parts and accessories. It sells its products under the Lapierre, Haibike, Raleigh, Carqon, Sparta, XLC, Batavus, Ghost, Babboe, Winora, Koga, Van Nicholas, Loekie, Atala, Bike Parts, Juncker, Carraro Cicli, Nishiki, and Tunturi brands in the Netherlands, Germany, other European countries, and internationally.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Accell Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accell Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.