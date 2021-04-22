Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Insider Sells $1,498,626.54 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.38, for a total transaction of $1,498,626.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,521,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jean-Marc Ollagnier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total value of $153,825.56.

NYSE:ACN opened at $290.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.95 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $169.21 and a 12 month high of $291.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.24 and its 200 day moving average is $252.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

