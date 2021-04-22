Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Acies Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of ACAC stock opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Acies Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $440,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acies Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $1,500,000.

Acies Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cayman Islands.

