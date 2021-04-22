Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Activision’s top line is expected to benefit from an expanding user base of Call of Duty (COD), Hearthstone, World of Warcraft and King’s franchises. This is expected to boost in-games spending, thereby driving net bookings and top-line growth in the near term. Additionally, the success of World of Warcraft: Shadowlands, which has become the fastest-selling PC game, is a key catalyst. Further, growing popularity of Call of Duty Mobile and e-sports initiatives is expected to drive the top line in the near term. Moreover, upcoming launch of Diablo II: Resurrected is expected to boost top-line growth. However, Activision shares have underperformed the industry year to date. Intensifying competition from the likes of Electronic Arts, Take Two Interactive, Zynga and Nintendo is a headwind.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATVI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.93.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $93.18 on Tuesday. Activision Blizzard has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a market cap of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after buying an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 90,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,376,000 after buying an additional 8,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

