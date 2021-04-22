Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,255.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,255 ($42.53) and last traded at GBX 3,253 ($42.50), with a volume of 126211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,204 ($41.86).

ADM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,382 ($31.12).

The company has a market cap of £9.67 billion and a PE ratio of 18.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,056.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,936.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.62%.

In related news, insider Annette Court purchased 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28). Also, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37).

About Admiral Group (LON:ADM)

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

