Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,450 ($32.01).

ADM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,758 ($36.03) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Milena Mondini de Focatiis sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,941 ($38.42), for a total transaction of £1,411.68 ($1,844.37). Also, insider Annette Court acquired 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,997 ($39.16) per share, for a total transaction of £26,373.60 ($34,457.28).

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,203 ($41.85). 220,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 439,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Admiral Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,210 ($28.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,257 ($42.55). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,056.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,936.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.51 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 86 ($1.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Admiral Group’s payout ratio is 0.62%.

Admiral Group Company Profile

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

