Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Earns Hold Rating from Guggenheim

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Guggenheim in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ADBE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.58.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $512.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $244.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $471.71 and its 200-day moving average is $478.67. Adobe has a 12-month low of $332.57 and a 12-month high of $536.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Adobe will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 22,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.01, for a total value of $10,251,077.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,025,605.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,458 shares of company stock valued at $56,101,624. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 87,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $43,535,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Adobe by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,199 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 24,900 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

