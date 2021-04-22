AdvisorNet Financial Inc Buys 906 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 229.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

In related news, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $595,819.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $29.58 on Thursday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $31.32. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.36.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

