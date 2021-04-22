AdvisorNet Financial Inc Invests $51,000 in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,404.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 52,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 48,992 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $899,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 57,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $453,000.

NYSEARCA:BLOK opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.16. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $62.94.

