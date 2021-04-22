AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 1,800 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 766.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,035 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invitae were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Invitae by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 78.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $688,587.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey Crouse sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $486,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,336.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 134,460 shares of company stock worth $5,726,597 in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE NVTA opened at $36.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.90. Invitae Co. has a 1 year low of $14.84 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

