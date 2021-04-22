AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 140 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 29.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 327,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,332,000 after purchasing an additional 46,578 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 243,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,072,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 126,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

AGM opened at $100.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $103.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 21.92%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $822,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,219,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 125,000 shares of company stock worth $10,994,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.