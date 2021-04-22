AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 148 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in V.F. were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,830,572 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $754,215,000 after purchasing an additional 187,689 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,912,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $334,170,000 after purchasing an additional 155,922 shares during the last quarter. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

NYSE VFC opened at $87.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a PE ratio of -669.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VFC. OTR Global raised shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Pivotal Research upgraded shares of V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.65.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.