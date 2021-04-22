AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Price Target Raised to $80.00 at Citigroup

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) had its target price lifted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Argus lifted their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.89.

Shares of ACM stock opened at $66.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.75. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AECOM will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AECOM by 50.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 26,126 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 40,679 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AECOM by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 702,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,396,000 after acquiring an additional 52,967 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

